Article of the Month: BAUS consensus on priapism

Every Month, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.
In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.
If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.
BAUS consensus document for the management of male genital emergencies: priapism
Asif Muneer, Gareth Brown, Trevor Dorkin, Marc Lucky, Richard Pearcy, Majid Shabbir, Chitranjan J. Shukl,a Rowland W. Rees & Duncan J. Summerton
BAUS Section of Andrology Genitourethral Surgery
Abstract
Male genital emergencies relating to the penis and scrotum are rare and require prompt investigation and surgical intervention. Clinicians are often unfamiliar with the management of these conditions and may not work in a specialist centre with on‐site expertise in genitourethral surgery. A series of consensus statements have been developed by an expert consensus committee comprising members of the BAUS Section of Andrology and Genitourethral Surgery together with experts from urology units throughout the UK. Priapism requires prompt assessment and treatment and these consensus statements provide guidance for UK practice.
