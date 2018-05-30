Article of the Month: BAUS consensus on priapism

Rate this article:















62 views

Every Month, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

BAUS consensus document for the management of male genital emergencies: priapism

Asif Muneer, Gareth Brown, Trevor Dorkin, Marc Lucky, Richard Pearcy, Majid Shabbir, Chitranjan J. Shukl,a Rowland W. Rees & Duncan J. Summerton

BAUS Section of Andrology Genitourethral Surgery

Read the full article

Abstract