Article of the Month: CGa and NSE serum levels as predictors of treatment outcome in patients with mCRPC undergoing abiraterone therapy

Every Month the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Chromogranin A and neurone-specific enolase serum levels as predictors of treatment outcome in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer undergoing abiraterone therapy

Matthias M. Heck *, Markus A. Thaler † , Sebastian C. Schmid *, Anna-Katharina Seitz *, Robert Tauber *, Hubert K ubler*, Tobias Maurer *, Mark Thalgott *, Georgios Hatzichristodoulou*, Michael H oppner*, Roman Nawroth *, Peter B. Luppa †

,J urgen E. Gschwend* and Margitta Retz *

*Department of Urology, and † Institute of Clinical Chemistry and Pathobiochemistry, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany