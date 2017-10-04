Article of the Month: Immortal-Time Bias in Urological Research

Rate this article:















36 views

Every Month the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

Finally, the third post under the Article of the Week heading on the homepage will consist of additional material or media. This week we feature a video discussing the paper.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Estimating the effect of immortal-time bias in urological research: a case example of testosterone-replacement therapy

Christopher J.D. Wallis * † , R e ﬁ k Saskin †‡ , Steven A. Narod § , Calvin Law † ¶ , Girish S. Kulkarni † **, Arun Seth †† and Robert K. Nam * †

*Division of Urology, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, † Institute for Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto, ‡ Institute of Clinical Evaluative Sciences, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, § Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Toronto, ¶ Division of General Surgery, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, **Division of Urology, University Health Network, University of Toronto, and †† Department of Anatomic Pathology, Platform Biological Sciences, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada