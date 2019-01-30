Article of the month: Implementation of multiparametric MRI technology for evaluation of PCa in the clinic

Rate this article:















134 views

Every month, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. These are intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Paras H. Shah* , Vinay R. Patel † , Daniel M. Moreira ‡ , Arvin K. George § , Manaf Alom*, Zachary Kozel ¶ , Vidhu Joshi*, Eran Ben-Levi**, Robert Villani**, Oksana Yaskiv †† , Louis R. Kavoussi ¶ , Manish Vira ¶ , Carl O. Olsson ‡‡ and Ardeshir R. Rastinehad † *Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, † Department of Urology, Icahn Smith Institute for Urology, Northwell Health, New York, NY, ‡ Department of Urology, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, § Department of Urology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, ¶ Department of Urology, Smith Institute for Urology, Northwell Health, **Department of Radiology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, †† Department of Pathology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, New Hyde Park, and ‡‡ Integrated Medical Professionals, Melville, NY, USA Read the full article

Abstract

Objectives

To investigate the impact of implementing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasonography fusion technology on biopsy and prostate cancer (PCa) detection rates in men presenting with clinical suspicion for PCa in the clinical practice setting. Patients and Methods We performed a review of 1 808 consecutive men referred for elevated prostate‐specific antigen (PSA) level between 2011 and 2014. The study population was divided into two groups based on whether MRI was used as a risk stratification tool. Univariable and multivariable analyses of biopsy rates and overall and clinically significant PCa detection rates between groups were performed. Results The MRI and PSA‐only groups consisted of 1 020 and 788 patients, respectively. A total of 465 patients (45.6%) in the MRI group and 442 (56.1%) in the PSA‐only group underwent biopsy, corresponding to an 18.7% decrease in the proportion of patients receiving biopsy in the MRI group (P < 0.001). Overall PCa (56.8% vs 40.7%; P < 0.001) and clinically significant PCa detection (47.3% vs 31.0%; P < 0.001) was significantly higher in the MRI vs the PSA‐only group. In logistic regression analyses, the odds of overall PCa detection (odds ratio [OR] 1.74, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.29–2.35; P < 0.001) and clinically significant PCa detection (OR 2.04, 95% CI 1.48–2.80; P < 0.001) were higher in the MRI than in the PSA‐only group after adjusting for clinically relevant PCa variables. Conclusion Among men presenting with clinical suspicion for PCa, addition of MRI increases detection of clinically significant cancers while reducing prostate biopsy rates when implemented in a clinical practice setting.

Read more Articles of the week