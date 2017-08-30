Article of the Month: Long-term sexual health outcomes in men with classic bladder exstrophy

Every Month the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.
In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.
If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.
Long-term sexual health outcomes in men with classic bladder exstrophy
Abstract
Objectives
To identify the long-term sexual health outcomes and relationships in men born with classic bladder exstrophy (CBE).
Materials and Methods
Results
A total of 215 men met the inclusion criteria, of whom 113 (53%) completed the questionnaire. The mean age of the respondents was 32 years. Ninety-six (85%) of the respondents had been sexually active in their lifetime, and 66 of these (58%) were moderately to very satisfied with their sex life. The average Sexual Health Inventory for Men score was 19.8. All aspects of assessment using the Penile Perception Score questionnaire were on average between ‘very dissatisfied’ and ‘satisfied’. Thirty-two respondents (28%) had attempted to conceive with their partner. Twenty-three (20%) were successful in conceiving, while 31 (27%) reported a confirmed fertility problem. A total of 31 respondents (27%) reported undergoing a semen analysis or post-ejaculatory urine analysis. Of these, only four respondents reported azoospermia.
Conclusion
Patients with CBE have many of the same sexual and relationship successes and concerns as the general population. This is invaluable information to give to both the parents of boys with CBE, and to the boys themselves as they transition to adulthood.
