logo


Article of the Month: Long-term sexual health outcomes in men with classic bladder exstrophy

0
30 Aug 2017
,
by admin

Rate this article:

Article of the Month: Long-term sexual health outcomes in men with classic bladder exstrophy




  •

82 views

Every Month the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Long-term sexual health outcomes in men with classic bladder exstrophy

Timothy S. Baumgartner, Kathy M. Lue, Pokket Sirisreetreerux, Sarita MetzgerRoss G. Everett, Sunil S. Reddy, Ezekiel Young, Uzoma A. Anele, Cameron E. AlexanderNilay M. Gandhi, Heather N. Di Carlo and John P. Gearhart

 

Division of Pediatric Urology, James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA

 

Read the full article

Abstract

Objectives

To identify the long-term sexual health outcomes and relationships in men born with classic bladder exstrophy (CBE).

Materials and Methods

A prospectively maintained institutional database comprising 1248 patients with exstrophy-epispadias was used. Men aged ≥18 years with CBE were included in the study. A 42-question survey was designed using a combination of demographic information and previously validated questionnaires.

aotw-sep20171

Results

A total of 215 men met the inclusion criteria, of whom 113 (53%) completed the questionnaire. The mean age of the respondents was 32 years. Ninety-six (85%) of the respondents had been sexually active in their lifetime, and 66 of these (58%) were moderately to very satisfied with their sex life. The average Sexual Health Inventory for Men score was 19.8. All aspects of assessment using the Penile Perception Score questionnaire were on average between ‘very dissatisfied’ and ‘satisfied’. Thirty-two respondents (28%) had attempted to conceive with their partner. Twenty-three (20%) were successful in conceiving, while 31 (27%) reported a confirmed fertility problem. A total of 31 respondents (27%) reported undergoing a semen analysis or post-ejaculatory urine analysis. Of these, only four respondents reported azoospermia.

Conclusion

Patients with CBE have many of the same sexual and relationship successes and concerns as the general population. This is invaluable information to give to both the parents of boys with CBE, and to the boys themselves as they transition to adulthood.

Read more articles of the week

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


BJUI Social Media

  • GooglePlus
  • YouTube
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn

Featured Video

This week’s featured video: Treatment of ED after RP using nerve grafts and end-to-side somatic-autonomic neurorraphy
Click here for more

Picture of the Week

Test yourself against our experts with our picture quiz.

Take the Picture Quiz

BJUI on Twitter


logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.