Article of the Month: MRI supported transperineal prostate biopsy

Rate this article:















63 views

Every Month, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Multicentre evaluation of magnetic resonance imaging supported transperineal prostate biopsy in biopsy‐naïve men with suspicion of prostate cancer

Nienke L. Hansen * 1 , Tristan Barrett * † , Claudia Kesch ‡ , Lana Pepdjonovic § , David Bonekamp ¶ , Richard O ’ Sullivan **, Florian Distler ‡ , Anne Warren * †† , Christina Samel ‡‡ , Boris Hadaschik ‡ 2 , Jeremy Grummet § and Christof Kastner * §§

*CamPARI Clinic, † Department of Radiology, Addenbrooke ’ s Hospital and University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK, ‡ Department of Urology, University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany, § Australian Urology Associates and Department of Surgery, Central Clinical School, Monash University, Melbourne, Vic., Australia, ¶ Department of Radiology, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany, **Healthcare Imaging and Monash University, Melbourne, Vic., Australia, †† Department of Pathology, Addenbrooke ’ s Hospital and University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK, ‡‡ Institute of Medical Statistics, Informatics and Epidemiology, University Hospital Cologne, Cologne, Germany, and §§ Department of Urology, Addenbrooke ’ s Hospital and University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Current addresses: 1 Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology University Hospital Cologne Cologne Germany, 2 Department of Urology University Hospital Essen Essen Germany.

B.H., J.G., and C.K. contributed equally to this work.