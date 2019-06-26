Article of the month: NICE Guidance – Prostate cancer: diagnosis and management

Every month, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.
NICE Guidance – Prostate cancer: diagnosis and management
Overview
This guideline covers the diagnosis and management of prostate cancer in secondary care, including information on the best way to diagnose and identify different stages of the disease, and how to manage adverse effects of treatment. It also includes recommendations on follow‐up in primary care for people diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Who is it for?
- Healthcare professionals
- Commissioners and providers of prostate cancer services
- People with prostate cancer, their families and carers
