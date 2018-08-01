Article of the Month: The UK‐ROPE Study

Rate this article:















Every Month, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Efficacy and safety of prostate artery embolization for benign prostatic hyperplasia: an observational study and propensity‐matched comparison with transurethral resection of the prostate (the UK‐ROPE study)

Alistair F. Ray * , John Powell †‡ , Mark J. Speakman § , Nicholas T. Longford ¶ , Ranan DasGupta **, Timothy Bryant †† , Sachin Modi †† , Jonathan Dyer ‡‡ , Mark Harris ‡‡ , Grace Carolan-Rees * and Nigel Hacking ††

*Cedar, Cardiff University/Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, † Centre for Health Technology Evaluation, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, London, ‡ Nuf fi eld Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, Oxford, § Department of Urology, Taunton and Somerset NHS Trust, Taunton, ¶ SNTL Statistics Research and Consulting, Department of Medicine, Imperial College London, **Department of Urology, St. Mary ’ s Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, †† Department of Interventional Radiology, and ‡‡ Department of Urology, Southampton General Hospital, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Southampton, UK