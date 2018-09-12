Article of the Week: Occupational variation in the incidence of testicular cancer in the Nordic countries

Rate this article:















Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Time trends and occupational variation in the incidence of testicular cancer in the Nordic countries

Outi ö Yl nen * , Sirkku Jyrkkiö † , Eero Pukkala ‡ § , Kari Syv anen and Peter J. Bostr om ¶ *South-Karelian Central Hospital, University Hospital of Turku, Lappeenranta, Finland, †Department of Oncology, ¶Department of Urology, University Hospital of Turku, Turku, Finland, ‡School of Health Sciences, University of Tampere, Tampere, Finland and §Finnish Cancer Registry, Helsinki, Finland