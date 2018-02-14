Article of the Week: Association between T2DM, curative treatment and survival in localized PCa

Rate this article:















Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

Finally, the third post under the Article of the Week heading on the homepage will consist of additional material or media. This week we feature a video discussing the paper.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Association between type 2 diabetes, curative treatment and survival in men with intermediate- and high-risk localized prostate cancer

Danielle Crawley *, Hans Garmo *, Sarah Rudman † , P ar Stattin ‡ § , B j orn Zethelius ¶ **, Lars Holmberg *, Jan Adolfsson †† and Mieke Van Hemelrijck *

*Division of Cancer Studies, Cancer Epidemiology Group, King ’ s College London, † Guy ’ s and St Thomas ’ NHS Foundation Trust and King ’ s College London ’ s Comprehensive Biomedical Research Centre, London, UK, ‡ Department of Surgical Sciences, Uppsala University, Uppsala, § Department of Surgical and Peri-operative Sciences, Urology and Andrology, Ume a University, Ume a, ¶ Department of Public Health and Geriatric, Uppsala University, **Medical Products Agency, Uppsala, and †† Department of Clinical Science, Intervention and Technology, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden