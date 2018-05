Article of the Week: Focal irreversible electroporation as primary treatment for localized prostate cancer

Rate this article:















Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Focal irreversible electroporation as primary treatment for localized prostate cancer

Willemien van den Bos * †‡ , Matthijs J. Scheltema * †‡ , Amila R. Siriwardana * † ,

Anton M.F. Kalsbeek *, James E. Thompson † , Francis Ting * † , Maret B ohm*,

Anne-Maree Haynes *, Ron Shnier § , Warick Delprado ¶ and Phillip D. Stricker †

*Garvan Institute of Medical Research and Kinghorn Cancer Centre, † St Vincent ’ s Prostate Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, NSW, Australia, ‡ Academic Medical Centre, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, § Southern Radiology, Randwick, and ¶ Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology, Macquarie Park, NSW, Australia