Article of the Week: The implications of baseline bone‐health assessment at initiation of androgen‐deprivation therapy for prostate cancer

Rate this article:















26 views

Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this month, it should be this one.

The implications of baseline bone‐health assessment at initiation of androgen‐deprivation therapy for prostate cancer

Peter S. Kir k * , Tudor Borza *, Vah akn B. Shahinian † , Megan E.V. Caram ‡ § , Danil V. Makarov ¶ **, Jeremy B. Shelton †† , John T. Leppert ‡‡ §§ , Ryan M. Blake *, Jennifer A. Davis § , Brent K. Hollenbeck *, Anne Sales §¶¶ and Ted A. Skolarus * §

*Dow Division of Health Services Research, Department of Urology, † Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, ‡ Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health System, § Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Services Research and Development, Center for Clinical Management Research, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA, ¶ Departments of Urology and Population Health, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York City, NY, USA, **VA New York Healthcare System, New York City, NY, USA, †† VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles City, LA, USA, ‡‡ Department of Urology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA, §§ VA Palo Alto Healthcare System, Palo Alto, CA, USA, and ¶¶ Department of Learning Health Sciences, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA