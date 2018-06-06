Article of the Week: Comparing LRP and RARP to ORP to treat PCa

Rate this article:















Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Laparoscopic and robot‐assisted vs open radical prostatectomy for the treatment of localized prostate cancer: a Cochrane systematic review

Dragan Ilic *, Sue M. Evans † , Christie Ann Allan *, Jae Hung Jung ‡ §¶ , Declan Murphy ** and Mark Frydenberg ††

*Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, † Centre of Research Excellence in Patient Safety, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, V ic., Australia, ‡ Department of Urology, Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine, Wonju, Korea, § Department of Urology, University of Minnesota, ¶ Urology Section, Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Minneapolis, MN, USA, **Cancer Surgery, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, and †† Department of Surgery, Monash University, Melbourne, Vic., Australia