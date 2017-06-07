Article of the Week: Treatment of ED after RP using nerve grafts and end-to-side somatic-autonomic neurorraphy

Rate this article:















1,778 views

Every week the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Long-term follow-up of treatment of erectile dysfunction after radical prostatectomy using nerve grafts and end-to-side somatic-autonomic neurorraphy: a new technique

Jos e Carlos Souza Trindade*, Fausto Viterbo † , Andr e Petean Trindade ‡ , Wagner Jos en F avaro § and Jos e Carlos Souza Trindade-Filho*

* Dep artment of Urology, † Divisions of Plastic Surgery, ‡ Radiology, Botucatu School of Medicine, State University of S a o Paulo, Sao Paulo, and § Department of Anatomy, Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Campinas, Campinas, Brazil