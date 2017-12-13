Article of the Week: A mpMRI-based risk model to determine the risk of prostate cancer prior to biopsy

Rate this article:















20 views

Every Week the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

A multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging-based risk model to determine the risk of significant prostate cancer prior to biopsy

Pim J. van Leeuwen* † , Andrew Hayen ‡ , James E. Thompson * †‡ , Daniel Moses § , Ron Shnier § , Maret B ohm † , Magdaline Abuodha † , Anne-Maree Haynes † , Francis Ting * †‡ , Jelle Barentsz ¶ , Monique Roobol **, Justin Vass †† , Krishan Rasiah †† , Warick Delprado ‡‡ and Phillip D. Stricker * †‡

*St. Vincent ’ s Prostate Cancer Centre, † Garvan Institute of Medical Research/The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, ‡ School of Public Health and Community Medicine, § School of Medicine, University of New South Wales, Kensington, New South Wales, Australia, ¶ Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Radboud University Medical Centre, Nijmegen, **Department of Urology, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, †† Department of Urology, Royal North Shore Private Hospital, St Leonards, and ‡‡ Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology and University of Notre Dame, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia