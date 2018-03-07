Article of the Week: Natural history of ‘second’ biochemical failure after SRT for PCa

Rate this article:















Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this month, it should be this one.

Natural history of ‘second’ biochemical failure after salvage radiation therapy for prostate cancer: a multi-institution study

Vasu Tumati *, William C. Jack son † , Ahmed E. Abugharib † , Ganesh Raj ‡ , Claus Roehrborn ‡ , Yair Lotan ‡ , Kevin Courtney § , Aditya Bagrodia ‡ , Jeffrey C. Gahan ‡ , Zachary S. Zumsteg **, Michael R. Folkert * , Aaron M. Laine *, Raquibul Hannan *, Daniel E. Spratt † and Neil B. Desai *

Departments of * Radiation Oncology, ‡ Urology, § Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA, Department of † Radiation Oncology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA, and **Department of Radiation Oncology Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA