logo


Article of the Week: Natural history of ‘second’ biochemical failure after SRT for PCa

0
07 Mar 2018
, , , , ,
by admin

Rate this article:

Article of the Week: Natural history of ‘second’ biochemical failure after SRT for PCa




  •

64 views

Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this month, it should be this one.

Natural history of ‘second’ biochemical failure after salvage radiation therapy for prostate cancer: a multi-institution study

 

Vasu Tumati*, William C. Jackson, Ahmed E. Abugharib, Ganesh RajClaus Roehrborn, Yair Lotan‡ ,Kevin Courtney§, Aditya Bagrodia, Jeffrey C. GahanZachary S. Zumsteg**, Michael R. Folkert*, Aaron M. Laine*, Raquibul Hannan*, Daniel E. Spratt† and Neil B. Desai

 

Departments of *Radiation Oncology, Urology, §Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA, and **Department of Radiation Oncology Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA

 

Abstract

Objectives

To describe the natural history of prostate cancer in men who experience a second biochemical recurrence (BCR) after salvage radiotherapy (SRT) after prostatectomy.

Patients and Methods

After undergoing SRT at one of two institutions between 1986 and 2013, 286 patients experienced a second BCR, defined as two rises in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) of ≥0.2 ng/mL above nadir. Event rates for distant metastasis (DM) or freedom from DM (FFDM), castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), prostate cancer-specific survival (PCSS), and overall survival (OS) were estimated using the Kaplan–Meier method. Cox regression was used for comparative analyses.

Results

At a median of 6.1 years after second BCR, DM, CRPC, PCSS and OS rates were 41%, 27%, 83% and 73%, respectively. On multivariable analysis, interval to second BCR <1 year (hazard ratio [HR] 2.66, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.71–4.14; P < 0.001], Gleason score 8–10 (HR 1.65, 95% CI 1.07–2.54; P = 0.022), and concurrent ADT during SRT (HR 1.76, 95% CI 1.08–2.88; P = 0.024) were associated with FFDM, while PCSS was associated with interval to second BCR <1 year (HR 3.00, 95% CI 1.69–5.32; P < 0.001) and concurrent ADT during SRT (HR 2.15, CI 1.13–4.08; P = 0.019). These risk factors were used to stratify patients into three groups, with 6-year FFDM rates of 71%, 59% and 33%, and PCSS rates of 89%, 79%, and 65%, respectively.

Conclusion

Following second BCR after SRT, clinical progression is enriched in a subgroup of patients with prostate cancer, while others remain without DM for long intervals. Stratifying patients into risk groups using prognostic factors may aid counselling and future trial design.

Read more articles of the week

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


BJUI Social Media

  • GooglePlus
  • YouTube
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn

Featured Video

This week’s featured video: Video: Centralisation of RC for bladder cancer in England
Click here for more

Picture of the Week

Test yourself against our experts with our picture quiz.

Take the Picture Quiz

BJUI on Twitter


logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.