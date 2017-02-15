Article of the Month: 68Ga-PSMA PET/CT for LN staging in PCa

Rate this article:















Every Month the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Month from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Prospective evaluation of 68Gallium-prostate-specific membrane antigen positron emission tomography/computed tomography for preoperative lymph node staging in prostate cancer

Pim J. van Leeuwen * † , Louise Emmett ‡ , § , Bao Ho ‡ , Warick Delprado ¶ , Francis Ting * † , Quoc Nguyen † and Phillip D. Stricker * †

*St Vincent ’ s Prostate Cancer Centre, St Vincent ’ s Clinic, † Australian Prostate Cancer Research Centre, New South Wales, The Garvan Institute of Medical Research/The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, ‡ Department of Diagnostic Imaging, St Vincent ’ s Public Hospital, § University of New South Wales, Sydney, and ¶ University of Notre Dame, Darlinghurst, NSW, Australia