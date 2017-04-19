Article of the Week: Comparing FG, USG and CG for renal access in mini-PCNL

Rate this article:















804 views

Every week the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

Finally, the third post under the Article of the Week heading on the homepage will consist of additional material or media. This week we feature a video discussing the paper.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

A prospective and randomised trial comparing fluoroscopic, total ultrasonographic, and combined guidance for renal access in mini-percutaneous nephrolithotomy

Wei Zhu * † , Jiasheng Li * † , Jian Yuan * † , Yongda Liu * † , Shaw P.Wan * † , Guanzhao Liu * † Wenzhong Chen* † , Wenqi Wu * † , Jintai Luo * , Dongliang Zhong * † , Defeng Qi * † , Ming

Lei* † , Wen Zhong * † , Ze Zhang * † , Zhaohui He * † , Zhijian Zhao * † , Suilin Lu * , Yuji Wu * †

and Guohua Zeng * †

*Department of Urology, Minimally Invasive Surgery Center, The First Af ﬁ liated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, and † Guangdong Key Laboratory of Urology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China