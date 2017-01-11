Article of the Week: Quality Improvement in Cystectomy Care with Enhanced Recovery (QUICCER) study

Rate this article:















224 views

Every Week the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Quality Improvement in Cystectomy Care with Enhanced Recovery (QUICCER) study

Janet E. Baack Kukreja *, Maureen Kiernan *, Bethany Schempp † , Aisha Siebert , Adriana Hontar *, Benjamin Nelson *, James Dolan § , Katia Noyes ¶ , Ann Dozier , Ahmed Ghazi *, Hani H. Rashid *, Gua n Wu * and Edward M. Messing *

*Department of Urology, Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center, † School of Nursing, ‡ School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Rochester Medical Center, § Department of Public Health Sciences, and ¶ Department of Surgery, Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY, USA