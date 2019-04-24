Article of the week: Relationship between oxidative stress and lower urinary tract symptoms: results from a community health survey in Japan

Rate this article:















Teppei Matsumoto*, Shingo Hatakeyama * , Atsushi Imai*, Toshikazu Tanaka*, Kazuhisa Hagiwara*, Sakae Konishi*, Kazutaka Okita*, Hayato Yamamoto*, Yuki Tobisawa*, Tohru Yoneyama † , Takahiro Yoneyama*, Yasuhiro Hashimoto † , Takuya Koie ‡ , Shigeyuki Nakaji § and Chikara Ohyama* †

*Department of Urology, † Department of Advanced Transplant and Regenerative Medicine, Hirosaki University

Graduate School of Medicine, Hirosaki, ‡ Department of Urology, Gifu University Graduate School of Medicine, Gifu

and § Department of Social Medicine, Hirosaki University Graduate School of Medicine, Hirosaki, Japan



Abstract

Objective To investigate the relationship between oxidative stress and lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) in a community‐dwelling population. Materials and Methods The cross‐sectional study included 1 113 people who participated in the Iwaki Health Promotion Project of 2015 in Hirosaki, Japan. LUTS were assessed using structured questionnaires, including the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) and the Overactive Bladder Symptom Score (OABSS). IPSS > 7, OABSS > 5, nocturia score > 1, or urge incontinence score > 1 were defined as moderate to severe symptoms. 8‐Hydroxy‐2′‐deoxyguanosine (8‐OHdG) and advanced glycation end products (AGEs) were measured by urine analysis and skin autofluorescence, respectively. The relationship between oxidative stress and LUTS was investigated using logistic regression analyses. Fig. 1. Association between 8‐Hydroxy‐2′‐deoxyguanosine (8‐OHdG) and advanced glycation end product (AGE) levels. 8‐OHdG levels were significantly associated with AGE levels (R2 = 0.023, P < 0.001, Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient). However, the R2 value was too small to indicate strong correlation and the significant P value of this correlation does not reflect the strength of the relationship between the two biomarkers. Results This study included 431 men and 682 women. AGEs and 8‐OHdG levels were significantly higher in severe forms of LUTS. Multivariate logistic regression analyses showed that AGE levels were significantly associated with a higher frequency of nocturia but were not associated with IPSS, OABSS or urge incontinence. No significant association was observed between LUTS and 8‐OHdG levels. Conclusions We observed a significant association between AGE levels and nocturia score > 1. Further research is necessary to clarify a possible causal relationship between oxidative stress and nocturia.

