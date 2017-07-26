logo


Article of the Week: Risk prediction tool for grade re-classification in men with favourable-risk prostate cancer on active surveillance

1
26 Jul 2017
, , , ,
by admin

Rate this article:

Article of the Week: Risk prediction tool for grade re-classification in men with favourable-risk prostate cancer on active surveillance




  •

112 views

Every Week the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Risk prediction tool for grade re-classification in men with favourable-risk prostate cancer on active surveillance

Mufaddal M. Mamawala, Karthik Rao, Patricia Landis, Jonathan I. EpsteinBruce J. Trock, Jeffrey J. Tosoian, Kenneth J. Pienta and H. Ballentine Carter

 

The James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA
Read the full article

 

How to Cite

Mamawala, M. M., Rao, K., Landis, P., Epstein, J. I., Trock, B. J., Tosoian, J. J., Pienta, K. J. and Carter, H. B. (2017), Risk prediction tool for grade re-classification in men with favourable-risk prostate cancer on active surveillance. BJU International, 120: 25–31. doi: 10.1111/bju.13608

Objective

To create a nomogram for men on active surveillance (AS) for prediction of grade re-classification (GR) above Gleason score 6 (Grade group >2) at surveillance biopsy.

Patients and Methods

From a cohort of men enrolled in an AS programme, a multivariable model was used to identify clinical and pathological parameters predictive of GR. Nomogram performance was assessed using receiver operating characteristic curves, calibration, and decision curve analysis.

aotw-jul-2017-5-results

Results

Of 1 374 men, 254 (18.50%) were re-classified to Gleason ≥7 on surveillance prostate biopsy. Variables predictive of GR were earlier year of diagnosis [≤2004 vs ≥2005; odds ratio (OR) 2.16, P < 0.001], older age (OR 1.05, P < 0.001), higher prostate-specific antigen density [OR 1.19 (per 0.1 unit increase), P = 0.04], bilateral disease (OR 2.86, P < 0.001), risk strata (low-risk vs very-low-risk, OR 1.79, P < 0.001), and total number of biopsies without GR (OR 0.68, P < 0.001). On internal validation, a nomogram created using the multivariable model had an area under the curve of 0.757 (95% confidence interval 0.730–0.797) for predicting GR at the time of next surveillance biopsy.

Conclusion

The nomogram described is currently being used at each return visit to assess the need for a surveillance biopsy, and could increase retention in AS.

Read more articles of the week

  1. Ben challacombe July 26, 2017 at 12:16 pm Reply
    For the U.K. The problem is factoring in MP-MRI and extended trans-perineal biopsies into an algorithm like this. These are the cornerstones of modern active surveillance. As such like many prostate cancer papers it is already potentially outdated before we implement it.

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


BJUI Social Media

  • GooglePlus
  • YouTube
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn

Featured Video

This week’s featured video: Decision-Making by PCa Physicians During AS
Click here for more

Picture of the Week

Test yourself against our experts with our picture quiz.

Take the Picture Quiz

BJUI on Twitter


logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.