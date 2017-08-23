Article of the Week: Sentinel node biopsy for prostate cancer: report from a consensus panel meeting

Rate this article:















Every Week the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Sentinel node biopsy for prostate cancer: report from a consensus panel meeting

Henk G. van der Poel* , Esther M. Wit *, Cenk Acar † , Nynke S. van den Berg ‡ , Fijs W. B. van Leeuwen ‡ , Renato A. Valdes Olmos ‡ , Alexander Winter § , Friedhelm Wawroschek § , Fredrik Liedberg ¶ **, Steven Maclenna n †† and Thomas Lam †† On behalf of the Sentinel Node Prostate Cance r Consensus Panel Group members

*Department of Urology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, † Department of Urology, Eryaman Hospital, Ankara, Turkey, ‡ Department of Radiology, University of Leiden Medical Centre, Leiden, The Netherlands, § Klinikum Oldenburg, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, University Hospital for Urology, Oldenburg, Germany, ¶ Department of Urology, Sk a ne University Hospital, Malm o , **Department of Translational Medicine Lund University, Lund, Sweden, and †† Academic Urology Unit, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK