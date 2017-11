Article of the Week: Stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy for inoperable primary kidney cancer: a prospective clinical trial

Rate this article:















Every week the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy for inoperable primary kidney cancer: a prospective clinical trial

Shankar Siva * , † , Daniel Pham *, Tomas Kron * , † , Mathias Bressel *, Jacqueline Lam *, Teng Han Tan *, Brent Chesson *, Mark Shaw *, Sarat Chander *, Suki Gill * , ‡ , Nicholas R. Brook § , Nathan Lawrentschuk * , ¶ , Declan G. Murphy * , † and Farshad Foroudi* , ¶

*Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Vic., Australia, † Sir Peter MacCallum Department of Oncology, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Vic. Australia, ‡ Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Perth, WA, Australia, § Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, SA, Australia, and ¶ Olivia Newton John Cancer Centre, Heidelberg, Vic., Australia