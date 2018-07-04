Article of the Week: TIND implantation in benign prostatic obstruction

Rate this article:















89 views

Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

Finally, the third post under the Article of the Week heading on the homepage will consist of additional material or media. This week we feature a podcast discussing the paper.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

3‐Year follow‐up of temporary implantable nitinol device implantation for the treatment of benign prostatic obstruction

Francesco Porpiglia , Cristian Fiori , Riccardo Bertolo , Andrea Giordano , Enrico Checcucci , Diletta Garrou , Giovanni Cattaneo , Stefano De Luca and Daniele Amparore

Division of Urology, Department of Oncology – School of Medicine, San Luigi Hospital, University of Turin, Orbassano (Turin), Italy