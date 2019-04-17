Article of the week: In utero myelomeningocele repair and urological outcomes: the first 100 cases of a prospective analysis

Rate this article:















Antonio Macedo Jr* † , Sergio Leite Ottoni*, Gilmar Garrone*, Riberto Liguori*, Sergio Cavalheiro ‡ § , Antonio Moron ¶§ and Marcela Leal Da Cruz*

*Department of Urology, CACAU-NUPEP, † Department of Pediatrics, Federal University of Sã o Paulo, ‡ Department of Neurosurgery, Federal University of Sã o Paulo, § Santa Joana Maternity Hospital, and ¶ Department of Obstetrics-Fetal Medicine, Federal University of Sã o Paulo, Sã o Paulo, Brazi l

Abstract

Objectives To evaluate the first 100 cases of in utero myelomeningocele (MMC) repair and urological outcomes in a prospective analysis aiming to define possible improvement in bladder function.

Patients and methods We used a protocol consisting of a detailed medical history, urinary tract ultrasonography, voiding cystourethrography, and urodynamic evaluation. Patients were categorised into four groups: normal, high risk (overactive bladder with a detrusor leak‐point pressure >40 cm H 2 O and high filling pressures also >40 cm H 2 O), incontinent, and underactivity (underactive bladder with post‐void residual urine), and patients were treated accordingly. Fig.2. Hydronephrosis in relation to the underlying bladder pattern. Results We evaluated 100 patients, at a mean age of 5.8 months (median 4 months), classified as high risk in 52.6%, incontinent in 27.4%, with underactive bladder in 4.2%, and only 14.7% had a normal bladder profile. Clean intermittent catheterisation was initiated in 57.3% of the patients and anticholinergics in 52.6%. Antibiotic prophylaxis was initiated in 19.1% of the patients presenting with vesico‐ureteric reflux. Conclusion The high incidence of abnormal bladder patterns suggests little benefit of in utero MMC surgery concerning the urinary tract.

