logo


Editorial: Light reflectance spectroscopy is one more emerging technique with the potential to adjust excision limits during radical prostatectomy

0
21 Dec 2016
, , , , ,
by Thomas Bessede

Rate this article:

Editorial: Light reflectance spectroscopy is one more emerging technique with the potential to adjust excision limits during radical prostatectomy




  •

118 views

In this issue of BJUI, Lay et al. [1] report that light reflectance spectroscopy (LRS) can detect Gleason ≥7 positive surgical margins (PSMs) with 92.5% accuracy. In this initial study, the authors have reported the use of LRS in an ex situ setting to analyse the prostate surface; however, this technology could ultimately be developed to identify PSMs before choosing the surgical plane of dissection, which could allow the surgeon to immediately perform a wider complementary excision.

As long as PSMs are detected ex situ, it is not clear why spectroscopy should be preferred to frozen sections. NeuroSAFE, for example, is a standardized and validated margin evaluation procedure in pathology [2]. It does not lengthen operating time, does not require any new equipment and provides a pathological assessment which is the best level of evidence for PSM status; however, as a conventional pathological procedure, it is not conceivable in situ, and real-time detection of PSMs that ensures the safest oncological resection during a nerve-sparing dissection is needed.

In this effort to examine in vivo/in situ prostate PSMs, several other technologies can be considered. During radical prostatectomy, optical coherence tomography (OCT) has been used in situ in humans, but only to identify the neurovascular bundles [3]. Field of view and depth of penetration were limited and OCT has never been evaluated in situ for prostate PSM detection. Confocal endomicroscopy has recently been reported during robot-assisted radical prostatectomy [4]. With this technique, optical biopsies were feasible in situ but the PSM detection rate and the overall efficiency of this confocal endomicroscopy in prostate specimens remain unknown. Similarly, illumination microscopy has been used to generate gigapixel images of the full prostate circumference in vivo for the detection of PSMs [5]. Illumination microscopy allows images to be interpreted readily by pathologists, but the feasibility series was too small to assess the accuracy of this technique for PSM detection. Ex situ multi-photon microscopy (MPM) is an optical technique that enables the imaging of prostatic and periprostatic tissue at sub-micron resolution to a depth of up to 0.5 mm [6]. On a fresh specimen, it generates three-dimensional images of periprostatic nerves, blood vessels and capsule, but also underlying acini and pathological changes such as prostate cancer. MPM technology has also been miniaturized and its accuracy in situ is currently under investigation.

In this context, the study by Lay et al. [1] shows that, for the time being, LRS is one more promising technique on the road to real-time PSM detection. More will undoubtedly be done to overcome the spectroscope’s light absorption in the presence of blood and, subsequently, to evaluate its reliability in situ; however, the recent developments of these protocols and technologies (endomicroscopy, illumination microscopy, OCT, MPM, LRS) show a progressive effort amongst clinicians to obtain intra-operative feedback on the PSM status. Fortunately, this is taking place while the urological community is increasingly considering surgical treatment even for the high-risk disease, where oncological adequacy is of paramount importance. While we are witnessing these promising evolutions in high-grade prostate cancer, the optimum technique which will safely end margin-blind radical prostatectomy in an actual surgical field (filled with blood and often distorted because of inflammation) still needs to go through clinical trials and validation; however, the future is bright as a result of these newer developments.

Read the full article
Thomas Bessede*†‡ and Ash Tewari*

 

*Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at MounSinai, New York , NY, USA, U1195, INSERM, UniversitParis-Saclay, and Department of Urology, APHP, Hopitaux Universitaires Paris-Sud, Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France

 

References

 

1 Lay AH, Wang X, Morgan MSC et al. Detecting positive surgical margins: utilisation of light-reectance spectroscopy on ex vivo prostate specimens. BJU Int 2016; 118: 8859

 

2 Beyer B, Schlomm T, Tennstedt P et al. A feasible and time-efcient adaptation of NeuroSAFE for da Vinci robot-assisted radical prostatectomy. Eur Urol 2014; 66: 13844

 

3 Aron M, Kaouk JH, Hegarty NJ et al. Second prize: preliminary experience with the Niris optical coherence tomography system during laparoscopic and robotic prostatectomy. J Endourol 2007; 21: 8148

 

4 Lopez A, Zlatev DV, Mach KE et al. Intraoperative optical biopsy during robotic assisted radical prostatectomy using confocal endomicroscopy. J Urol 2016; 195: 11107

 

5 Wang M, Tulman DB, Sholl AB et al. Gigapixel surface imaging ofradical prostatectomy specimens for comprehensive detection of cancer-positive surgical margins using structured illumination microscopy. Sci Rep 2016; 6: 27419

 

6 Tewari AK, Shevchuk MM, Sterling J et al. Multiphoton microscopy for structure identication in human prostate and periprostatic tissue: implications in prostate cancer surgery. BJU Int 2011; 108: 14219

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


Most Recent Posts

December's About the Cover
Dec 02, 2016
Public Pronouncements and Individual Responsibility
Nov 24, 2016
Société Internationale d'Urologie : Buenos Aires 2016
Nov 02, 2016

Popular Posts

Tag Cloud

prostatectomy bladder cancer laparoscopy Prokar Dasgupta renal cell carcinoma LUTS Prostate cancer biopsy urology Article of the Week Twitter PSA picture quiz social media Conference highlights Robotic Surgery video prostate quality of life BJUI radical prostatectomy Editorial BAUS surgery BJUI Blog urinary incontinence overactive bladder Blog transitional cell carcinoma letter to the editor erectile dysfunction videos Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia AUA Roger Kirby prostate biopsy guidelines nephron-sparing surgery Article of the Month complications #urojc partial nephrectomy outcomes Declan Murphy robotics

logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.