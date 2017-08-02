logo


Editorial: Nocturia and Depressive Symptoms in Older Men

02 Aug 2017
by Marcus Drake

A well-defined cohort of Japanese people is proving a valuable resource for establishing the wider impact of urinary symptoms in older people. Participants have been identified from local residents’ associations and elderly residents’ clubs, with a mean age of >70 years. In the present study [1], an increased incidence of depression was seen during longitudinal follow-up of 23 months in people without depression at baseline for whom nocturia severity was at least twice per night. This increase was significant for men but not women. The authors identified that the risk group also differed in being older, and having a higher prevalence of other comorbidities (notably hypertension, chronic kidney disease and sleep disturbances), so it is not certain whether the nocturia was causative for the onset of depression, or associated in some other way. Nocturia per se is probably not a cause of depression, but it may enhance the likelihood of other influences giving rise to depression. Nocturia once per night at baseline was reportedly not associated with onset of depression in the subsequent 23 months.

Nocturia is a symptom that can indicate overall poor health [2]. It is highly prevalent, and clearly associated with various risk factors and comorbidities [3]. Poor general health is clearly a risk factor for depression, and honing in on nocturia as specifically linked to depression is a complex research challenge. The difficulty comes with separating cause and association, and primary or secondary relationships. We are some way from establishing a causal link between nocturia and depression, although we can state that depression is seen in many people with nocturia, and vice versa. Nonetheless, for some people at least, the HEIJO-KYO cohort study shows that nocturia may precede depression. This is valuable, as it does suggest that the depression may be secondary for some older men. We cannot be certain whether this applies in other patient groups. It would also be interesting to study a few other aspects. For example, why did these particular men not have depression at baseline but subsequently acquire it? Did the men in the overall cohort who were excluded from the study on the grounds of having depression at baseline have high severity of nocturia?

Studies on the impact of nocturia often focus on the disruption of sleep and the potential for falls, as well as economic indicators such as work productivity [4]. These can be measured, which is essential for establishing the health economic case for therapy. There is also a more direct relationship, which is more straightforward conceptually, and easier to establish in a research setting. Nonetheless, there are possible common mechanisms underlying the causes of both depression and nocturia, and depression may have a negative effect on perception, development and prolongation of LUTS [5]. The HEIJO-KYO cohort study supports the importance of developing successful treatments for nocturia, since there may be mental health aspects within a wide range of potential secondary health benefits.

Marcus Drake

 

Physiological Urology Institution, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK

 

Read the full article

 

References
1 Obayashi K, Saeki K, Negoro H, Kurumatani N. Nocturia increases the incidence of depressive symptoms: a longitudinal study of the HEIJO-KYO cohort. BJU Int 2017; 120: 2805

 

2 Bower WF, Whishaw DM, Khan F. Nocturia as a marker of poor health: causal associations to inform care. Neurourol Urodyn 2017; 36: 697705

 

3 Madhu C, Coyne K, Hashim H, Chapple C, Milsom I, Kopp Z. Nocturia: risk factors and associated comorbidities; ndings from the EpiLUTS study. Int J Clin Pract 2015; 69: 150816

 

4 Miller PS, Hill H, Andersson FL. Nocturia work productivity and activity impairment compared with other common chronic diseases. Pharmacoeconomics 2016; 34: 127797

 

5 Golabek T, Skalski M, Przydacz M et al. Lower urinary tract symptoms, nocturia and overactive bladder in patients with depression and anxiety. Psychiatr Pol 2016; 50: 4173

 

