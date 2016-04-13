logo


Editorial: To PSA or not to PSA?

2
13 Apr 2016
, , , , , , ,
by Brian Helfand

Rate this article:

Editorial: To PSA or not to PSA?




  •

1,420 views

Family history (FH) has long been known to increase a man’s risk of developing prostate cancer (PCa); there is an approximately twofold increased risk with an affected father and a threefold increased risk with an affected brother [1]. Furthermore, FH may increase the risk of more aggressive disease for family members, although results of studies in the PSA screening era have been inconsistent [2, 3]. Using FH as a risk factor, the present analysis of the Swiss arm of the European Randomized Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer (ERSPC) conducted by Randazzo et al. [4] sought to determine whether men with a positive FH of PCa, followed up by PSA screening every 4 years, would have a higher risk of having more aggressive disease.

As expected, the present results show that a significantly higher proportion of men with a FH were diagnosed with PCa compared with those with a negative FH; however, there was no difference in the frequency of more aggressive disease amongst men with a FH, therefore, while FH information can be used to identify men at highest risk of PCa, it does not appear to identify those who are most likely to harbour clinically significant disease.

One reason that a positive FH may not be associated with aggressiveness in the present study is that it has been previously established that PSA screening is associated with a migration towards lower grade and stage disease. It may not be surprising, therefore, that the PSA screened arm may have less aggressive disease. What we ultimately want to understand is whether unscreened men with a FH present with more aggressive disease. This question may have been better addressed by comparing those with a positive FH undergoing screening with those with a positive FH not undergoing screening. Previous studies conducted in this fashion suggested a difference in PCa mortality among men with a positive FH [5]. Unfortunately, these data were not available in the ERSPC. Future studies that continue to evaluate this question may elucidate whether FH predisposes to more aggressive disease.

Another factor that may have impeded the results of the present study is that men aged <55 years were not included in ERSPC. It is possible that FH predisposes to more aggressive cancers earlier in life, in men as young as 40 years. There is evidence that relative risk and risk for early-onset disease increases when a father or brother is diagnosed at a younger age, <60 years [6]. Future studies incorporating this younger cohort of men should therefore be conducted.

Until it has been clarified whether men with a positive FH of PCa are at risk of more aggressive disease, PSA screening strategies that begin at young ages should be used. In this fashion, it will be possible to selectively test populations of men at highest risk of developing PCa. Once these men have been screened, clinicians will be able to distinguish men with aggressive disease from those with more indolent disease. We believe that this shifts the focus to a different question: to treat or not to treat? Future research should continue to focus on methods of identifying those men who will go on to develop aggressive disease. Until then, men with low grade disease should continue to be followed by active surveillance [3].

Read the full article

Christina G. Selkirk* and Brian T. Helfand
*Center for Medical Genetics, Department of Medicine, NorthShore University Health System, and John and Carol Walter Center for Urological Health, Department of Surgery, NorthShor e University HealthSystem, Chicago, IL, USA

 

References

 

1 Kicinski M, Vangronsveld J, Nawrot TS. An epidemiological reappraisal of the familial aggregation of prostate cancer: a meta-analysis. PLoS One 2011; 6: e27130

 

2 Kupelian PA, Kupelian VA, Witte JS, Macklis R, Klein EA. Family history of prostate cancer in patients with localized prostate cancer: an independent predictor of treatment outcome. JCO 1997; 15: 147880

 

3 Selkirk CG, Wang CH, Lapin B, Helfand BT. Family history of prostate cancer in men being followed by active surveillance does not increase risk of being diagnosed with high-grade disease. Urology 2015; 85: 7427

 

4 Randazzo M, Muller A, Carlsson S et al. A positive family history as risk factor for prostate cancer in a population-based study with organised prostate-specic antigen screening: results of the Swiss European Randomised Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer (ERSPC, Aarau). BJU Int 2016; 117: 57683

 

5 Liss MA, Chen H, Hemal S et al. Impact of family history on prostate cancer mortality in white men undergoing prostate specic antigen based screening. J Urol 2015; 193: 759

 

6 Madersbacher S, Alcaraz A, Emberton M et al. The inuence of family history on prostate cancer risk: implications for clinical management. BJUI 2011; 107: 71621

 

  1. John Davis April 16, 2016 at 10:54 pm Reply
    Men with very low risk prostate cancer and a family history of prostate cancer can be difficult to counsel towards active surveillance. Incidence is higher but biologic potential seems disconnected--this article seems to support this. Yet in my experience, many men will ignore this and pursue treatment out of anxiety. It may be useful to screen early in men with a family history but also to go ahead and describe the surveillance versus treatment situations and help them make a solid plan for the chance that such efforts uncover very low risk disease.
  2. David Penington April 14, 2017 at 1:50 pm Reply
    I'm frustrated by this discussion's restriction of family history to father and brother - that's very restrictive. In my case only one person. Yet I have 5 out of 6 older male second degree relatives with metastatic prostate cancer, and I had a 20cc cancer at age 52.

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


Most Recent Posts

April 2017 #urojc summary: Is SABR a viable therapeutic option for managing renal tumors in patients deemed unsuitable for surgery?
Apr 11, 2017
The USPSTF Changes Course: a “C” rating for PSA screening in ages 55-69. I did not see this coming.
Apr 11, 2017
EAU 2017 Congress Days 3&4
Apr 05, 2017

Popular Posts

Tag Cloud

quality of life prostate biopsy picture quiz video videos Prostate cancer social media biopsy Article of the Week bladder cancer active surveillance Conference highlights nephron-sparing surgery PSA complications partial nephrectomy urology Declan Murphy renal cell carcinoma BAUS surgery Editorial Roger Kirby BJUI Blog Robotic Surgery erectile dysfunction guidelines radical prostatectomy urinary incontinence outcomes Prokar Dasgupta prostate Blog #urojc prostatectomy overactive bladder BJUI letter to the editor Article of the Month robotics LUTS Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia EAU Twitter laparoscopy

logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.