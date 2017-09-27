Editorial: The utility of microRNAs as biomarkers in predicting progression and survival in patients with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma

The primary analysis of their study [6] focused on the identification of miRNA signatures capable of differentiating between benign and ccRCC, as well as discerning those patients with a non-progressive ccRCC from a progressive clear-cell subtype. The secondary outcome examined the association of miRNA profiles discovered on cancer-specific survival.

In their initial microarray screening 20 differentially expressed miRNAs, comparing non-progressive with progressive tumours, were identified. The authors found four miRNA panels (10a-5p, 10b-5p, 106a-5p, and 142-5p) as a potential biomarker signature. This model was validated in nephrectomy specimens and resulted in a sensitivity of 86.7%, a specificity of 92.9%, and an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.930 for detecting ccRCC. Further analysis revealed a second signature of two biomarkers (miR-10a-5p and -223-3p) with 93.8% sensitivity, 83.3% specificity, and an AUC of 0.932 when validated for detecting progressive ccRCC. Similarly, the differential expression of these biomarkers could delineate cancer status in biopsy specimens. For correlation of miRNA expression levels with cancer-specific survival, higher expression levels of (miR-10a-5p and miR-10b-5p) and a lower expression level of (miR-223-3p) were significantly associated with survival (P< 0.001), and the median survival times were not reached.

In conclusion, the lack of precise prediction tools has led the authors to explore the potential utility of miRNAs as biomarkers to detect disease presence, biological aggressiveness, and prognosis in ccRCC. However, until future multicentre large prospective studies validate the results of the present work, the transition of miRNA from bench to bedside is emerging on the horizon and has encouraged urologists and scientists to pursue intense translational research in the field. The ability to use miRNAs as biomarkers might be promising for diagnostic and prognostic purposes. These biomarkers may exemplify different aspects of RCC pathogenesis and may potentially have important therapeutic implications to help in a clinical decision-making approach for targeted therapy and RCC personalised treatment.

Firas G. Petros * and Christoph er J.D. Wallis †‡