Video: Evaluation of a 24-gene signature for prognosis of metastatic events and PCa-specific mortality

Evaluation of a 24-gene signature for prognosis of metastatic events and prostate cancer-specific mortality

Kathryn L. Pellegrini * † , Martin G. Sanda * † , Dattatraya Patil * † , Qi Long †‡ § , Mar ı a Santiago-Jim enez ¶ , Mandeep Takhar ¶ , Nicholas Erho ¶ , Kasra Youse ﬁ ¶ , Elai Davicioni ¶ , Eric A. Klein **, Robert B. Jenkins †† , R. Jeffrey Karnes

‡‡ and Carlos S. Moreno † §§§

*Department of Urology, Emory University School of Medicine, † Winship Cancer Institute, Atlanta, GA ‡ Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology and Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, § Department of Biomedical Informatics, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA, ¶ GenomeDx Biosciences, Vancouver, BC, Canada, **Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, †† Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, ‡‡ Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, and §§ Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA

Pellegrini, K. L., Sanda, M. G., Patil, D., Long, Q., Santiago-Jiménez, M., Takhar, M., Erho, N., Yousefi, K., Davicioni, E., Klein, E. A., Jenkins, R. B., Karnes, R. J. and Moreno, C. S. (2017), Evaluation of a 24-gene signature for prognosis of metastatic events and prostate cancer-specific mortality. BJU International, 119: 961–967. doi: 10.1111/bju.13779

Abstract

Objectives To determine the prognostic potential of a 24-gene signature, Sig24, for identifying patients with prostate cancer who are at risk of developing metastases or of prostate cancer-specific mortality (PCSM) after radical prostatectomy (RP).

Patients and Methods Sig24 scores were calculated from previously collected gene expression microarray data from the Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic (I and II). The performance of Sig24 was determined using time-dependent c-index analysis, Cox proportional hazards regression and Kaplan–Meier survival analysis.

Results Higher Sig24 scores were significantly associated with higher pathological Gleason scores in all three cohorts. Analysis of the Mayo Clinic II cohort, which included time-to-event information, indicated that patients with high Sig24 scores also had a higher risk of developing metastasis (hazard ratio [HR] 3.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.96–7.29; P < 0.001) or of PCSM (HR 6.54, 95% CI: 2.16–19.83; P < 0.001).