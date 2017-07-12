Video: Value of 111In-PSMA-RGS for salvage lymphadenectomy in recurrent PCa

Rate this article:















Value of 111In-prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-radioguided surgery for salvage lymphadenectomy in recurrent prostate cancer: correlation with histopathology and clinical follow-up

Isabel Rauscher *, Charlotte D uwel † , Martina Wirtz ‡ , Margret Schottelius ‡ , Hans-J urgen Wester ‡ , Kristina Schwamborn § , Bernhard Haller ¶ , Markus Schwaiger *, J urgen E. Gschwend † , Matthias Eiber * and Tobias Maurer †

*Departments of Nuclear Medicine, † Urology, Technical University of Munich, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Munich, ‡ Institute of Pharmaceutical Radiochemistry, Technical University of Munich, Garching, § Department of Pathology, and ¶ Institute of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology, Technical University of Munich, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Munich, Germany

Rauscher, I., Düwel, C., Wirtz, M., Schottelius, M., Wester, H.-J., Schwamborn, K., Haller, B., Schwaiger, M., Gschwend, J. E., Eiber, M. and Maurer, T. (2017), Value of 111In-prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-radioguided surgery for salvage lymphadenectomy in recurrent prostate cancer: correlation with histopathology and clinical follow-up. BJU International, 120: 40–47. doi: 10.1111/bju.13713

Abstract

Objectives To evaluate the use of 111In-labelled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-I&T-based radioguided surgery (111In-PSMA-RGS) for salvage surgery in recurrent prostate cancer (PCa) using comparison of intra-operative gamma probe measurements with histopathological results of dissected specimens. In addition, to determine the success of 111In-PSMA-RGS with regard to postoperative prostate-specific antigen (PSA) responses, PCa-specific treatment-free survival rates and postoperative complication rates.

Patients and Methods A total of 31 consecutive patients with localized recurrent PCa undergoing salvage surgery with PSMA-targeted radioguided surgery using a 111In-labelled PSMA ligand between April 2014 and July 2015 were retrospectively included in this study. The preoperative (interquartile range; range) median PSA level was 1.3 (0.57–2.53 ng/mL; 0.2–13.9 ng/mL). Results of ex vivo radioactivity rating (positive vs negative) of resected tissue specimens were compared with findings of postoperative histological analysis. Best PSA response without additional treatment was determined after 111In-PSMA-RGS, and salvage-surgery-related postoperative complications and PCa-specific additional treatments were recorded.

Results In 30/31 patients, 111In-PSMA-RGS allowed intra-operative identification of metastatic lesions. In total, 145 surgical specimens were removed and 51 showed metastatic involvement at histological analysis. According to 111In-PSMA-RGS ex vivo measurements, 48 specimens were correctly classified as metastatic and 87 as cancer-free, four were false-negative and six were false-positive compared with histological evaluation. Follow-up information was available for 30/31 patients. PSA declines of >50% and >90% were observed in 23/30 patients and in 16/30 patients, respectively. In 18/30 patients, a PSA decline to <0.2 ng/mL was observed. In 10/30 patients further PCa-specific treatment was given after a median (range) of 125 (48–454) days post-111In-PSMA-RGS. The remaining 20 patients remained treatment-free at a median (range) follow-up of 337 (81–591) days. Of 30 patients, 10 presented with surgery-related complications (Clavien–Dindo grade 1, n = 6, Clavien–Dindo grade 3b, n = 4).