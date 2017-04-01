logo


April 2017’s About the Cover

01 Apr 2017
April 2017's About the Cover




bjui-april-2017-cover_mediumThe Article of the Month authors in this issue are from Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK.

The cover image shows Brograve Mill, a windpump built in 1771, located in the Broads National Park, colloquially known as the Norfolk Broads, a network of mostly navigable rivers and lakes covering an area of over 300 square kilometres in the East of England.

 

 

 

 

©istock.com/chris2766

 

Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents

 

 

