August 2019 – About the cover

Rate this article:















31 views

The Article of the Month for August is on work carried out by researchers at the Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington DC, USA along with colleagues from Italy, France and Belgium: Resident burnout in USA and European urology residents: an international concern.

The cover image shows the Lincoln Memorial, which is located in the National Mall in Washington DC. It commemorates the 16th US President, Abraham Lincoln. Washington itself was named after the first US President, George Washington. It lies along the Potomac river and is surrounded by the states of Maryland and Virginia.

© istock.com/Stephen Emlund

