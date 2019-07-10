BJUI Annual Awards

Rate this article:















13 views

Trainees who have a paper accepted for publication in the BJU International Journal are eligible for one of the following three BJUI Journal Prizes, which are awarded annually, based on the authors’ geographical location when they conducted the research.

The BJUI Global prize

This is awarded to authors who are trainees based anywhere in the world other than the Americas and Europe. The prize is presented at the USANZ annual meeting. In 2019 the BJUI Global prize was presented to Dr Amila Siriwardana from St Vincent’s Prostate Cancer Centre in Sydney, Australia for his article: Initial multicentre experience of 68gallium‐PSMA PET/CT guided robot‐assisted salvage lymphadenectomy: acceptable safety profile but oncological benefit appears limited.

The Coffey-Krane prize

The Coffey-Krane prize is awarded to authors who are trainees based in The Americas and it is presented at the AUA annual conference, which was held this year in Chicago. There were two winners this year: Jeffrey J. Tosoian and Meera R. Chappidi from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, USA for their work on: Prognostic utility of biopsy‐derived cell cycle progression score in patients with National Comprehensive Cancer Network low‐risk prostate cancer undergoing radical prostatectomy: implications for treatment guidance.

The John Blandy prize

The John Blandy prize is awarded to authors who are trainees based in Europe. The prize is presented at the BAUS annual conference and the winner gives a presentation. The 2019 award was given to Isabel Rauscher from the Technical University of Munich in Germany, who gave a talk at the conference in Glasgow in June. Her article is entitled: Value of 111In‐prostate‐specific membrane antigen (PSMA)‐radioguided surgery for salvage lymphadenectomy in recurrent prostate cancer: correlation with histopathology and clinical follow‐up.

BJUI Vattikuti Foundation Robotics prize

This prize is a one-off prize awarded for the best robotics paper recently published in the BJU International Journal. The prize is sponsored by the Vattikuti Foundation and voted for by an independent panel. The research was carried out by a team from the Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea on: Does robot‐assisted radical prostatectomy benefit patients with prostate cancer and bone oligometastases?