About the Cover – Celebrating the legacy of John Wickham

26 Jan 2018
About the Cover – Celebrating the legacy of John Wickham




To celebrate the work and legacy of John Wickham, BJUI has published a special Virtual Issue, featuring some of his key papers, and accompanied by this cover showing some of those articles alongside photos of John courtesy of Senthil Nathan and Bibhas Kundu.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click here for the Virtual Issue Celebrating the legacy of John Wickham

 

