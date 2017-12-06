logo


December 2017 – About the Cover

06 Dec 2017
December 2017 – About the Cover




This issue’s Article of the Month is the NICE Bladder Cancer Guidance 

The cover features Admiralty Arch, a landmark building in London, adjacent the NICE office, which incorporates an archway providing road and pedestrian access between The Mall and Trafalgar Square.

 

 

 

 

Image © Scott Millar 2017

Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents

 

