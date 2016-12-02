logo


December’s About the Cover

0
02 Dec 2016
, , , ,
by admin

Rate this article:

December’s About the Cover




  •

323 views

bjui-december-2016-cover_mediumThe authors of the Article of the Month in the December 2016 issue of BJUI are based in Bristol, Cardiff, London and Oxford, UK. The cover image shows some of Oxford’s “dreaming spires”, including the Radcliffe Camera and Christ Church College.

 

 

©istock.com/oversnap

 

Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents

 

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


Most Recent Posts

December's About the Cover
Dec 02, 2016
Public Pronouncements and Individual Responsibility
Nov 24, 2016
Société Internationale d'Urologie : Buenos Aires 2016
Nov 02, 2016

Popular Posts

Tag Cloud

Editorial Declan Murphy outcomes #urojc social media erectile dysfunction urology renal cell carcinoma biopsy prostate biopsy prostate surgery video bladder cancer AUA letter to the editor radical prostatectomy guidelines PSA laparoscopy prostatectomy overactive bladder Roger Kirby BAUS urinary incontinence picture quiz partial nephrectomy bladder nephron-sparing surgery Prokar Dasgupta LUTS Article of the Week Conference highlights BJUI Blog Blog robotics Robotic Surgery transitional cell carcinoma Twitter Prostate cancer videos quality of life BJUI Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Article of the Month

logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.