February 2017’s About the Cover

February’s Article of the Month, assessing the accuracy of 68Ga-PSMA PET/CT for lymph node staging in intermediate- and high-risk prostate cancer, comes from institutions in Sydney and Darlinghurst, Australia. The cover image shows the iconic Sydney Opera House, one of World’s most recognisable buildings, and Sydney Harbour Bridge
©istock.com/RugliG
Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.