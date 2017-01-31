logo


February 2017's About the Cover

31 Jan 2017
February's Article of the Month, assessing the accuracy of 68Ga-PSMA PET/CT for lymph node staging in intermediate- and high-risk prostate cancer, comes from institutions in Sydney and Darlinghurst, Australia. The cover image shows the iconic Sydney Opera House, one of World's most recognisable buildings, and Sydney Harbour Bridge

 

©istock.com/RugliG

 

Click here for this issue's Table of Contents

 

 

