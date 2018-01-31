logo


February 2018 – About the Cover

0
31 Jan 2018
, , , , , , ,
by admin

Rate this article:

February 2018 – About the Cover




  •

35 views

This issue’s article of the month, Does RARP benefit patients with oligometastatic PCa?, is from Seoul, South Korea.

 

The cover image shows Seoul Tower, a communication and observation tower located on Namsan Mountain. At 236m, it marks the second highest point in Seoul.

 

 

 

 

 

Tower ©istock.com/tawatchaiprakobkit

Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


BJUI Social Media

  • GooglePlus
  • YouTube
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn

Featured Video

This week’s featured video: Prostate Health Index density improves detection of clinically significant prostate cancer
Click here for more

Picture of the Week

Test yourself against our experts with our picture quiz.

Take the Picture Quiz

BJUI on Twitter


logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.