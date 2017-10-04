logo


Four Seasons – BJUI Reviewer of the Autumn

04 Oct 2017
Four Seasons – BJUI Reviewer of the Autumn




Like most journals, BJUI relies on the hard work and dedication of its peer reviewers and we are grateful to them all. This month, BJUI introduces the Four Seasons Peer Reviewer Award – each quarter the Editor and Editorial Team will select an individual peer reviewer whose reviews over the last 3 months have stood out for their quality and timeliness.

The Autumn Crown goes to Gianluca Giannarini.

Gianluca is Staff Member at the Urology Unit of the Academic Medical Centre “Santa Maria della Misericordia” in Udine, Italy.

He qualified from Udine University and trained in Florence, Pisa and Leuven, Belgium, before a 2-year clinical research fellowship at the Department of Urology of the University of Bern, Switzerland.

His clinical and research interests focus on urologic oncology, reconstructive surgery and prostate MRI.

 

 

