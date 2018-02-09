Four Seasons – BJUI Reviewer of the Winter

Rate this article:















This month, BJUI continues the Four Seasons Peer Reviewer Award recognising the hard work and dedication of our peer reviewers. Each quarter the Editor and Editorial Team will select an individual peer reviewer whose reviews over the last 3 months have stood out for their quality and timeliness.

The Winter Crown goes to Jose A. Karam.

Dr. Karam is an Associate Professor of Urology at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is certified by the American Board of Urology, and provides surgical care for patients with renal, testicular and adrenal tumors. He performs open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery, with a special interest in surgery for locally advanced and locally recurrent disease.

Dr. Karam earned his medical degree with Distinction from the American University of Beirut. He completed Urology residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center, followed by a Urologic Oncology Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Karam’s primary clinical and research interest is renal cell carcinoma, including the integration of targeted therapy with surgery (adjuvant, neoadjuvant, and presurgical therapy), sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma, rare kidney cancer histologies including renal medullary carcinoma, mouse models of renal cell carcinoma and molecular markers. He has authored more than 170 articles and book chapters in urologic oncology. He serves as a reviewer for over 20 journals, and is an Editorial Board member of BJU International, Section Editor for Annals of Surgical Oncology, and Associate Editor for Frontiers in Oncology.