Four Seasons – BJUI Reviewer of the Summer

01 Aug 2018
This month, BJUI continues the Four Seasons Peer Reviewer Award recognising the hard work and dedication of our peer reviewers. Each quarter the Editor and Editorial Team will select an individual peer reviewer whose reviews over the last 3 months have stood out for their quality and timeliness.

The Summer Crown goes to Henry Woo.

Henry Woo is Professor Surgery at the Sydney Adventist Hospital Clinical School, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney.  He is also the Director of Uro-Oncology and Professor of Robotic Cancer Surgery at the Chris O’Brien Lifehouse Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Sydney.  He serves as a Board Director of the Australian and New Zealand Uro-genital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP) and the Australasian Urological Foundation (AUF). His research interests are in all aspects of both benign and malignant prostate disease.  He is the former and foundation Editor-in-Chief of BJUI Knowledge and serves on the BJUI Editorial Board.

 

 

 

 

 

