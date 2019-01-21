Four Seasons – Winter 2019’s top reviewer

Rate this article:















This month, BJUI continues the Four Seasons Peer Reviewer Award recognising the hard work and dedication of our peer reviewers. Each quarter the Editor and Editorial Team select an individual peer reviewer whose reviews over the last 3 months have stood out for their quality and timeliness.

The Winter Crown goes to Dr Makarand Khochikar.

Dr Khochikar is Chief of Uro Oncology dept at Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Cancer Hospital, Miraj (India) since 1998.

He has won many awards; including, Dr Kirpekar award and Gold Medal for standing first in university in Master of Surgery exam in 1988, Schering Prize and a Gold medal for standing first at University of London in Dip. Urol exam in 1991, Vijayawada Best poster award and Brijkishor Patana best paper award. In 2010 he was awarded the highest honor of urological society of India (West Zone) – The Urology Gold Medal. Recipient of Gold Medal and SLAUS oration by Sri Lanka Urology Association in 2011. In 2012 he was awarded yet another prestigious award – Pinamaneni Oration and Gold medal by USI for his life time work on adrenal tumors mainly pheochromocytoma. He has one of the largest individual series on adrenal tumors in India. He was awarded the best reviewer’s award – special appreciation by Indian Journal of Urology for 2015. He is the recipient of Prof P B Sivaraman oration award from ASU and Prof Roy Chally oration award from UAK in 2018.

Has been invited as a guest speaker for many international meetings (AUA, SIU, EAU, WPCC, WUOF, BAUS , Euroasian Urooncology group) and has published widely.

Dr Khochikar served on editorial board of Indian Journal of Urology (2000-2009) and Current Urology Reports. He has served as a guest editor of the special issue of IJU on hormone refractory prostate cancer. He is currently consulting editor for BJUI.

He is member of the Board of Directors of SIU since 2016 and has served as President of US-WZ in year 2017-1018.