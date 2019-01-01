logo


January 2019 – About the cover

01 Jan 2019
January 2019 – About the cover




The first article of the month for 2019 is from McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada: Use of machine learning to predict early biochemical recurrence following robotic prostatectomy.

McMaster University is the 4th best in Canada and makes number 77 in the Times Higher-Education rankings 2018-19. It introduced (in 1965) an accelerated three-year MD programme with classes all year round and in the 1980s the phrase “evidence-based medicine” was coined here.

Hamilton is a port town on Lake Ontario. It is split into two by the Niagara escarpment which runs through the metropolitan area, and it has more than 100 waterfalls.

©istock.com/marevos

