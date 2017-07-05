logo


July 2017 – About the Cover

05 Jul 2017
Many of the authors of this issue’s Article of the Month are based in Boston, MA and the cover image shows the statue of Paul Revere, one of Boston’s most famous landmarks

 

 

©istock.com/BDphoto

 

 

 

Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents

 

 

