July 2018 – About the Cover

26 Jun 2018
by admin

This issue’s Article of the Month is a multicentre trial led by researchers in Cambridge, UK. The cover shows a typical Cambridge scene of bicycles leaning against a college wall.

Cambridge is home to the world-renowned University of Cambridge, which was founded in 1209. The city’s skyline is dominated by several college buildings, along with the spire of the Our Lady and the English Martyrs Church, the chimney of Addenbrooke’s Hospital and St John’s College Chapel tower.

 

© istock.com/oversnap
 

