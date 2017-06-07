logo


June 2017 – About the Cover

07 Jun 2017
bjui-jun-2017-cover_medThe Article of the Month is the first NICE Guidance to be published in the BJUI. On this month’s cover we celebrate both that and the BAUS conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, later this month with a photo of the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow

 

 

©istock.com/railelectropower

 

 

Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents

 

 

Join the Discussion

*

