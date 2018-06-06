June 2018 – About the Cover

In the month that brings the BAUS annual meeting to Liverpool, the Article of the Month is a BAUS consensus document and so the cover features the sign for the Beatles Story museum in Liverpool.
The Museum contains recreations of The Casbah Coffee Club, The Cavern Club and Abbey Road Studios among other historical Beatles items, such as John Lennon‘s spectacles, George Harrison‘s first guitar and a detailed history about the British Invasion and the solo careers of every Beatle.
© istock.com/ilbusca
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.