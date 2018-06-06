June 2018 – About the Cover

Rate this article:















In the month that brings the BAUS annual meeting to Liverpool, the Article of the Month is a BAUS consensus document and so the cover features the sign for the Beatles Story museum in Liverpool.

The Museum contains recreations of The Casbah Coffee Club, The Cavern Club and Abbey Road Studios among other historical Beatles items, such as John Lennon‘s spectacles, George Harrison‘s first guitar and a detailed history about the British Invasion and the solo careers of every Beatle.

