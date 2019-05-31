June 2019 – About the cover

Rate this article:















The Article of the Month for June (In‐hospital cost analysis of prostatic artery embolization compared with transurethral resection of the prostate: post hoc analysis of a randomized controlled trial) is on work carried out by urologists from St Gallen and Zurich in Switzerland.

The city of St Gallen is located in Eastern Switzerland, south of Lake Constance (Bodensee) and on the border of four countries. It is best know for its UNESCO World Heritage listed Abbey precinct and library, which contain an impressive collection of medieval books. In the past it was an important centre for textiles and embroidery; now it is a university town specialising in Economic Sciences.