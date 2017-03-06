logo


March 2017's About the Cover

06 Mar 2017
BJUI cover March 2017Later this month, the EAU comes to London for the 32nd Annual Congress and to mark the occasion Prof. Chris Chapple, EAU Secretary General, has written the issue’s lead editorial looking forward to the event.

The cover image reflects EAU17’s logo with a view along the river Thames of Tower Bridge, with the Shard in the background.

 

 

 

©istock.com/fotoVoyager

 

Click here for this issue’s Table of Contents

 

 

